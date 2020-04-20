76 more test COVID-19 positive in UP, total cases rise to 1,176

The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rose to 1,176, with 76 new cases being reported, the health department said. The virus has claimed 17 lives in the state so far, it said, adding that no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

During a daily briefing on COVID-19, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 129 patients have been cured and discharged and the state now has 1,030 active cases. He said 19.39 per cent of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 48.04 per cent 21-40 years, 24.06 per cent 41-60 years, and 8.50 per cent are aged above 60 years. Males account for 78 per cent of the total cases, while females 22 per cent, Prasad said. The number of elderly people getting infected with the virus is showing a downward trend, he added.

