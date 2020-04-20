Four staffing units of Norwegian Air file for bankruptcy

Four staffing units of Norwegian Air file for bankruptcyReuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST
Four subsidiaries of Norwegian Air have filed for bankruptcy due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis which has grounded most of the company's fleet, the budget carrier said on Monday.
The four companies are staffing units, employing 4,700 pilots and cabin crew members, Norwegian said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
