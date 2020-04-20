Brazil's Bolsonaro says hopes coronavirus quarantine measures end this week

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, wishing for an end to a policy that he has branded an ill-founded jobs killer.

Speaking with supporters in Brasilia, he also opposed the view of a fan who called for the country's supreme court to be shut, with Bolsonaro saying Brazil was a democratic country and the top court would remain open.

