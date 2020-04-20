Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:26 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exclusive: In Russia, a black market for HIV drug to try on coronavirus

A black market has developed in Russia for an antiviral HIV drug explored as a possible treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to sellers, HIV activists and the head of the drug's main Russian producer. More than 20 trials around the world are testing Kaletra as a COVID-19 treatment or post-exposure prophylaxis. Spain's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 200,000: health ministry

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country's health ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data. Novartis, U.S. drug regulator agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has won the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, to see if it helps patients. The decades-old generic medicine got FDA emergency use authorization this month for its unapproved use for coronavirus disease, but so far there is no scientific proof it works. There are currently no approved COVID-19 medicines. IDEXX Labs launches COVID-19 test for pets amid rare cases of human-to-pet transmission

IDEXX Laboratories Inc said on Monday it would provide veterinarians a COVID-19 test for pets amid evidence that infected humans could transmit the virus to their pets. The company advised that veterinarians order the test after consulting a public health authority and only if other common infections have been ruled out in pets showing symptoms and those that have been living in a household with an infected person. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Lockdown hawks and doves Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead. The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 405. Alexion to study rare blood-disorder drug in severe COVID-19 patients

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would start a late-stage study of its rare blood-disorder drug, Ultomiris, in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome. The study is expected to enroll about 270 patients across countries, Alexion said. China calls for stronger testing regime to detect coronavirus

China's health authority called for a stronger and more rigorous testing regime to ensure that the new coronavirus does not escape detection, whether in travellers arriving from abroad or from other parts of the country. All localities must improve their testing capabilities, including those at border crossings, and report any epidemic information in a timely manner, the National Health Commission cited its director Ma Xiaowei as saying. Ma made the comments on Saturday, but they were released by the ministry on Monday. UK's main concern is to prevent second coronavirus wave: PM's spokesman

Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of social distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "The big concern is a second peak, that is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy," the spokesman told reporters. More U.S. protests call for lifting coronavirus restrictions as governors push back

Protests flared in U.S. states on Sunday over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed President Donald Trump's claims they have enough tests for the novel coronavirus and should quickly reopen their economies. An estimated 2,500 people rallied at the Washington state capitol in Olympia to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imagine Pakistan going into T20 World Cup without Aamir: Arthur

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur says leaving out pacer Muhammad Aamir from T20 World Cup squad would be detrimental to teams title chances. Aamir had quit Test cricket last year, a decision that did not go down well with the team ...

COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

Eds Fixing typo in headline Dehradun, Apr 20 PTI&#160;Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said.&#160;&#160; Th...

BJP chief for redesigning party's relief efforts to ensure no one goes hungry

Lauding the efforts of party workers to help people during the ongoing lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday stressed on the need to redesign the partys efforts to provide food to the needy in order to ensure that nobody goes hungry. ...

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said. States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020