TN reports 43 new virus cases, aggregate breaches 1,500 mark

As many as 43 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking thetotal number of cases to 1,520 in the state, Health Minister CVijayabaskar said

"While there were 43 new cases, a doctor died on Sundayand another died today taking the aggregate number of deathsin the state to 17, he told reporters here

A total of 457 people have been discharged from varioushospitals after recovery, including 46 today, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.