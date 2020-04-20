Merkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she imagined the next European Union budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"One can discuss about new treaties, but this will take two or three years to find solutions," Merkel told reporters. "We'll need quick answers to address this pandemic and Germany will participate in answers of solidarity that go beyond the 500 billion euros that we already have."

