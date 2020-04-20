Left Menu
Serbia to let some businesses reopen in partial easing of coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:38 IST
The Serbian government said on Monday it would allow some businesses and markets to reopen in a cautious easing of a nationwide lockdown following signs of a fall in the rate of coronavirus infections. The government also shortened a night curfew by one hour and said a 24-hour lockdown for people aged 65 and above would be eased, allowing them to leave their homes for 30 minutes on three evenings a week.

"The government also calls on employers in the construction industry to resume work... while adhering to protection measures and rules of social distancing," the government said in a statement. It said it would restore the restrictions if the rate of infection ticked higher again.

Serbia, which has a population of around 7 million, has so far reported 6,630 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 125 deaths, but epidemiologists have recorded a slowing in the rate of infections. Businesses allowed to reopen from Tuesday include small retail stores, car mechanics, tailors, cobblers dand dry cleaners as well as food markets.

But businesses where physical contact with customers is unavoidable - including hairdressers and gyms - will remain closed. Shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, schools and kindergartens will also stay closed. Churches were meant to stay shut over the Orthodox Easter weekend that ends on Monday but some defied the ban and allowed worshippers to attend services.

"This is like being in jail, we behaved well and now we are granted privileges," Miloje Milovanovic, 68, a retired schoolteacher from Belgrade told Reuters. Like governments across Europe, Serbia introduced an array of measures last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Last week it also approved bank guarantees worth 2 billion euros for cheap loans, part of a 5.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) support programme for small businesses.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank expect Serbia's economy to miss its 4% growth target for 2020 and to go into recession, but say it should rebound in 2021.

