Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar touch 100, 43 cured

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:14 IST
COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar touch 100, 43 cured

Three more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the tally in this district in western Uttar Pradesh to 100 so far, officials said. The patients included a 33-year-old woman from Cherry Count society in Greater Noida,  a 61-year-old woman in Sector 55 and a 52-year-old woman in Sector 34 of Noida, the Health Department said.

On the brighter side, it said 43 of the 100 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals so far, leaving 57 active cases now. The localities where these cases were detected have been sealed off till May 3, strictly restricting movement into or out of the sectors/societies except in emergencies, officials said.

"Total 95 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 92 resulted in negative and three positive. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 100," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "Five more patients were cured and discharged on Monday. So far 43 of the 100 patients have been cured, leaving 57 active patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the officer said.

According to the Health Department, 2,309 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test till Monday evening..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mallya loses UK High Court appeal, clock set for extradition to India

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday lost a crucial appeal against his extradition to India with the UK High Court ruling that the ex-boss of Kingfisher Airlines did have a prima facie case to answer in the Indian courts over the a...

Post COVID 19 world simply cannot take social cohesion for granted says IMF MD

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said after the coronavirus outbreak the world cannot afford to take social cohesion for granted, underscoring the need for countries to calibrate their social policies to reduce inequality, protect ...

Attempt to deliver mobiles to notorious gangster foiled in Punjab's Ferozepur jail

The administration of Ferozepur jail in Punjab on Monday foiled an attempt of delivering five mobile handsets to a notorious gangster, after two people along with a police officer turned up to deliver protective gears, including PPE kits, m...

Uk court's rejection of Mallya appeal significant achievement: CBI

It is a significant achievement in the continuing war against economic fugitives, an elated CBI said on Monday, hours after a British court rejected embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallyas appeal against his extradition to India for allegedly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020