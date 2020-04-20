Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds protest in southern Russian against coronavirus curbs

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:42 IST
Hundreds protest in southern Russian against coronavirus curbs

Hundreds of people protested against regional authorities in southern Russia on Monday over what they said were restrictive and unnecessary coronavirus measures, state-owned TV and demonstrators said.

The forced closure of businesses across Russia and the imposition of strict self-isolation measures has caused economic pain to many households, particularly in Russia's regions, where salaries are lower and the virus less entrenched. Russia has reported 47,121 cases of the coronavirus so far, but the Republic of North Ossetia in southern Russia, where Monday's protest took place, has officially registered only 145 cases and two deaths.

Vyacheslav Bitarov, the head of the republic, addressed protesters in the regional capital, Vladikavkaz. Video footage showed hundreds of protesters packed tightly into a square, with police officers in riot gear looking on. None of the protesters, some of whom were detained according to local media reports, appeared to be wearing masks.

One protester, Vadim Cheldiev, set out his demands in a post on his Telegram channel of around 10,000 subscribers. They included the resignation of the regional government and head of the republic and new elections. "Today, under the pretext of the coronavirus, which doesn't exist, people are driven into slavery, they are trying to establish total control over us all," said Cheldiev in a video.

The Rossiya Alania TV channel's website described the protests as "unauthorised action." "Many employees of the Interior Ministry and Rosgvardiya (Russia's National Guard) are around. The OMON (riot police) cordoned off the government building."

The Kremlin has given regional governors wide leeway to take their own measures to try to halt the spread of the virus. In Moscow and other cities, some users of internet giant Yandex's Navigator mobile application posted complaints to authorities by using the same system usually used to mark traffic incidents, tagging locations near the Kremlin.

"My business has burned because of you!" read one anonymous post. Another said: "There is nothing to feed children!!" (Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Osborn)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18 -Trudeau says

The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a...

Group of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest over their treatment, officials said. The Sarajevo polic...

Vijay Mallya loses UK High Court appeal, clock set for extradition to India

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday lost a crucial appeal against his extradition to India with the UK High Court ruling that the ex-boss of Kingfisher Airlines did have a prima facie case to answer in the Indian courts over the a...

Post COVID 19 world simply cannot take social cohesion for granted says IMF MD

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said after the coronavirus outbreak the world cannot afford to take social cohesion for granted, underscoring the need for countries to calibrate their social policies to reduce inequality, protect ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020