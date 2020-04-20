Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK firms furlough over a million workers due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:56 IST
UK firms furlough over a million workers due to coronavirus

British employers have put more than a million staff on temporary leave due to the coronavirus, finance minister Rishi Sunak said, reporting a flood of applications since the government's costliest programme to support the economy opened. The scheme will pay 80% of employers' wage bills until the end of June for staff suspended during the coronavirus lockdown, and it received 140,000 applications from firms in the first eight hours it was open on Monday.

"The grants ... will help pay the wages of more than a million people - a million people who if they hadn't been furloughed would have been at risk of losing their jobs," Sunak said at the government's daily news conference. Businesses that apply by Wednesday should receive money before the end of the month, when wages are often due.

Sunak again refused to estimate the total cost of the programme, but the government's budget watchdog said last week it could reach 42 billion pounds ($52 billion) in just three months and cover 30% of the workforce. This is based on the watchdog's projection that Britain's economy will shrink by 35% during the three months to June due to lockdown restrictions.

Sunak said the scheme would help ensure the economy could return to normal more quickly when COVID-19 restrictions end. Another government programme to underwrite loans to businesses with a turnover of under 45 million pounds had helped 12,000 businesses, Sunak said, up from 6,000 last week, when there was a backlog of more than 20,000 applications.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that banks needed to speed up lending under the programme and that it would help if the government underwrote 100% of lending to the smallest firms, removing the need for banks' own credit checks. BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday this approach had worked in other countries such as Germany, though it was ultimately a political decision as it would increase taxpayers' potential losses if the loans are not repaid.

But Sunak said on Tuesday he was not persuaded, and that Britain's overall support package for businesses - including the wage support programme - was more generous than most other countries'. "Where they have used loan guarantees that are different to ours they have done it partly because they are not doing some of the other things we are doing for example the furlough scheme," he said. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six test positive in Kerala, over 46,000 under surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 PTI Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total active cases to 114 while over 46,000 are under observation, even as the state government decided to test all those in quarant...

Wearing face masks, Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif wore face masks on Monday for their meeting in Damascus where they said the West was exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for political ends, state media said...

Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC ...

Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020