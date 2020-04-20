Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:13 IST
Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and firefighters said they had to intervene after one woman threatened to set herself on fire and jump from the dorm's window.

"She gave up after talking to a physician," the police said. About 50 people are protesting, out of some 80 held in the residence.

The protesters said many of them had not been tested for the virus while others had not been given their test results. Some also said they had not been receiving medicine they needed for other conditions. More than 80 people quarantined in a hotel in the central town of Zenica also refused food on Monday, demanding to be tested for coronavirus and released if found to be negative.

Under emergency measures, authorities are putting people arriving from abroad into quarantine for 28 days. In Bosnia's Serb Republic, they are can continue their quarantine at home after two weeks unless they develop symptoms of the disease, COVID-19, while in the Bosniak-Croat Federation, the country's other autonomous half, they are held in public facilities for the whole period.

"I went on hunger strike despite the fact that I'm breastfeeding my baby and have another child. We're locked in one room for 24 hours and I can't explain to my child what's happening. I'm exhausted and I'm losing strength," said Jasmika, who had returned to Bosnia from Sweden and tested negative, and was being held in Sarajevo. Aida Pilav, head of the Sarajevo crisis team, said the quarantine order had been issued by the Federation Health Ministry but added that, under World Health Organization guidance, the period of confinement could be trimmed to 14 days.

So far, 1,309 people in Bosnia are confirmed to have been infected with the virus and 49 of them have died. Even before the pandemic, Bosnia's health system was in poor shape. Thousands of nurses and hundreds of doctors have sought work in Western Europe, causing fears that Bosnia may soon have too few trained medical staff to cope.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GM claims Adams part of future with Jets

Safety Jamal Adams remains part of the plan for the rebuilding New York Jets. But that could change with the ring of general manager Joe Douglas phone. Douglas said Monday during a pre-draft video conference that Adams, 24, is very much in ...

US benchmark WTI oil price closes at -$37.63/barrel

Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodityWith space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery en...

COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier. Tope said some health experts are predicting a spurt in coronavirus cas...

EU hopes for tangible progress in Brexit talks by June

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said after the first day of renewed talks with Britain that the bloc is aiming for tangible progress by June on the shape of a new relationship before London severs its ties with the bloc at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020