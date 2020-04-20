Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and firefighters said they had to intervene after one woman threatened to set herself on fire and jump from the dorm's window.

"She gave up after talking to a physician," the police said. About 50 people are protesting, out of some 80 held in the residence.

The protesters said many of them had not been tested for the virus while others had not been given their test results. Some also said they had not been receiving medicine they needed for other conditions. More than 80 people quarantined in a hotel in the central town of Zenica also refused food on Monday, demanding to be tested for coronavirus and released if found to be negative.

Under emergency measures, authorities are putting people arriving from abroad into quarantine for 28 days. In Bosnia's Serb Republic, they are can continue their quarantine at home after two weeks unless they develop symptoms of the disease, COVID-19, while in the Bosniak-Croat Federation, the country's other autonomous half, they are held in public facilities for the whole period.

"I went on hunger strike despite the fact that I'm breastfeeding my baby and have another child. We're locked in one room for 24 hours and I can't explain to my child what's happening. I'm exhausted and I'm losing strength," said Jasmika, who had returned to Bosnia from Sweden and tested negative, and was being held in Sarajevo. Aida Pilav, head of the Sarajevo crisis team, said the quarantine order had been issued by the Federation Health Ministry but added that, under World Health Organization guidance, the period of confinement could be trimmed to 14 days.

So far, 1,309 people in Bosnia are confirmed to have been infected with the virus and 49 of them have died. Even before the pandemic, Bosnia's health system was in poor shape. Thousands of nurses and hundreds of doctors have sought work in Western Europe, causing fears that Bosnia may soon have too few trained medical staff to cope.

