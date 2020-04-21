Japan hasn't agreed on additional costs for Olympics delay-Suga

Japan has not agreed to shoulder the additional costs for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, after Kyodo News reported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had committed to cover the costs.

"It's not true there has been an agreement on an additional cost burden," Suga told reporters at a regular press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

