K'taka: 80-yr-old dies from COVID-19; death toll rises to 17

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:38 IST
An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll in the state to 17, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. The elderly person was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday, the minister said in a tweet.

"The person had developed fever on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital. The patient passed away yesterday at 9am. Last night at 9pm the death report came, which confirmed that the person was COVID-19 positive," Sudhakar tweeted. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has crossed the 400-mark, according to last evening's bulletin by the Karnataka health department.

