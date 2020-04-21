Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan tests show 11 dead were infected with coronavirus -media

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:02 IST
Japan tests show 11 dead were infected with coronavirus -media

Japanese police have reported that 11 people whose deaths were deemed to be unnatural in the past month subsequently tested positive for the new coronavirus, media said on Tuesday.

Japan, with more than 260 virus-related deaths according to public broadcaster NHK, has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak that has plagued the United States and many European nations. But the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concern on Tuesday about Japan's rising number of confirmed cases, while saying they fell short of a large-scale community outbreak.

Some of the 11 deaths recorded in the month to mid-April involved people who died at home and one found lying in the street, the Nikkei business daily and other media said, citing the National Police Agency. Six were in Tokyo, the capital, where virus cases have topped 3,000, from a nationwide tally of 11,157.

Contacted by Reuters, the National Police Agency said it could not confirm the facts before receiving questions by fax. One case involved a man in his 60s found on a street in eastern Tokyo and taken to hospital, the Nikkei said, adding that a PCR test after his death from symptoms of pneumonia confirmed he had been infected.

The government has said it follows World Health Organization guidelines for virus testing, with all suspicious pneumonia deaths tested for the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Against the backdrop of questions whether Japan is testing sufficiently, Rakuten Inc has started selling testing kits for companies and organizations.

The kit, developed by Genesis Healthcare, an affiliate of the e-commerce giant, will be priced at 14,900 yen ($138) for those who do not meet the specific symptoms in Tokyo and four neighboring prefectures, the company said on Monday. Japan still faces a shortage of masks, even though the government has started distributing two masks free to each household.

It has also drafted prisoners to make masks, with the justice ministry saying about 100 prisoners in seven facilities have turned them out since March, following orders from private firms, with monthly output capacity of 66,000. Ground crews of airline ANA Holdings Inc have been making faceguards from plastic folders for workers at a boarding gate for international flights, the Asahi newspaper said.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

RFFC football club handover PPEs, masks and gloves to Srinagar admn and army

The Real Kashmir Football Club RKFC, which has made its mark in the sport, stepped in to help the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well as the army by providing Personal Protection Equipments PPEs and masks for heath workers to fight the...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea, China cast doubt over reports N.Korean leader Kim gravely ill

South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure in hospital and was in grave danger.Daily NK, a Seoul-bas...

India's envoy in UAE reminds diaspora of rule of law amidst outrage over 'Islamophobic' slurs

Indias ambassador in the UAE has reminded the diaspora living in the Gulf country of the importance of adhering to the rule of law, saying discrimination is against our moral fabric as some Indians posted Islamophobic comments on social med...

Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: Report

Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020