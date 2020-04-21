EU expects all member states to get access to financing and credit - Breton

The European Union's industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday he wanted all EU member states to have the same access to financing and credit.

Breton also told French BFM TV he expected the Schengen zone to stay closed over the summer due to the new coronavirus.

