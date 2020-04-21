Lebanese MPs sprayed with sanitizer at makeshift parliament

Lebanese MPs sprayed with sanitizer at makeshift parliamentReuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:08 IST
Lebanese MPs were sprayed with sanitizer as they arrived for a legislative session on Tuesday that was relocated from the Beirut parliament building to a theatre to allow for social distancing against the coronavirus. MPs had their temperatures taken upon arrival at the UNESCO Palace building and their legs were sprayed by a man in a hazmat suit. Many wore facemasks during media interviews.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sat on a desk on stage as the three-day session began. MPs will debate draft laws including one to regulate the cultivation of cannabis for medical use, a controversial amnesty, and a proposal to lift immunity from prosecution for government ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- Nabih Berri
- MPs