Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:36 IST
Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italy's extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. “This gives us the strength to go forward,” Domenico Arcuri told reporters on Tuesday. There are currently some 2,500 patients receiving intensive care for coronavirus infections.

Arcuri spoke of the “anguish, with which, each night, we had to decide where to send these instruments, which, in the end, save lives” when there weren't enough respirators for those all needing them. “I'll keep that with me for all my life, and I wouldn't wish anyone else to experience” the dilemma of choosing which hospital received them, he said.

For several days running now in Italy, the number of patients in intensive care wards have been diminishing. Italy has Europe's highest number of deaths — more than 24,000 — in the outbreak, which in the early weeks overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the north where most known cases were registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JK govt for curbing illegal mining activities during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to curb the menace of illegal mining during the ongoing lockdown. The directions were passed by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Mano...

Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

Chennai, Apr21 PTI IndianOil on Tuesday said all the 12 bottling plants were operating at full capacity including on holidays owing to meet the enhanced demand for cylinders driven by the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The oil major said it was op...

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russias capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday. The clinic, 70 kilometres 40 miles south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility i...

Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

ATT Incs WarnerMedia said on Tuesday its streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like Love Life, Legendary and new episodes of the popular Looney Tunes Cartoons. The service is expected to reach 75 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020