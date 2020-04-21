Left Menu
Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's overall rate of unemployment eased to 15.3% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, down from a record 15.4% on April 7 but up almost fivefold this year as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian government last month announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, sending the economy into a tailspin, but has since has begun easing some restrictions as the number of hospital patients declined. "Over the past two weeks we have seen the number of new jobless registering at NAV drop by half, but the numbers are still high compared to before the coronavirus measures," NAV chief Sigrun Vaageng said in a statement.

The number of registered full-time unemployed, not taking those partially unemployed or on job training into account, increased to 10.7% from 10.4% two weeks earlier. Although many job cuts were classified as temporary, such as restaurants expecting to bring back employees when restrictions are eventually lifted, economists have warned that many firms may in fact struggle to recover.

A major oil and gas producer, Norway is also suffering from a crash in the price of crude, its main export, and this industry has also announced layoffs. The government reopened kindergartens this week, schools from the first grade to the fourth grade will reopen on April 27 and Norwegians are again allowed to visit summer homes or mountain cabins, giving a boost to firms relying on tourism.

