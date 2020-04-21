Left Menu
Schumer says he sees U.S. Senate deal on coronavirus funding bill

Updated: 21-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:22 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy.

"I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT)," he told CNN. Schumer added that $125 billion of small business funds will go exclusively to the unbanked and 'mom and pop' stores and that hospitals will receive another $75 billion.

