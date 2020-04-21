Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:10 IST
UAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting

A senior United Arab Emirates food official urged countries to work together to maintain global food supply chains as coronavirus lockdowns disrupt the food and agriculture industry across the world.

"The coronavirus crisis is a wake-up call for the whole world - joint action and solidarity are what is needed at this time," Minister of Sate for Food Security Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said at a virtual meeting of Group of 20 agriculture and food ministers. International food supply chains were facing "serious disrputions," she said.

Countries should follow the recommendations of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Trade Organisation on avoiding restricting food exports, she added. The Gulf states are dependant on food imports for between 80% to 90% of their local demand.

Across the Middle East, major food importers from Egypt to Iraq have said that they would increase strategic reserves of vital food supplies amidst concerns that lockdown measures would slow supply chains and exporters would curb their sales. Staple grain supplies are plentiful globally but some producing countries have indicated they would limit their sales abroad to prioritise domestic supply.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, said last week it would suspend grain exports to July 1 once an export quota it had set of 7 million tonnes was exhausted, an event now likely to happen in mid-May. If Russia's quota is depleted by that date it could unpend Egypt's purchases made last week.

The world's largest buyer of the grain booked 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in two purchasing tenders in its quest to up its reserves. Saudi Arabia's minister for environment, water and agriculutre, Abdulrahman al-Fadhli, said his country would work with other states and organisations to make sure food supply chains remained resilient as the battle against Covid-19 continues, the ministry said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers reveal updated uniforms and helmets

The Los Angeles Chargers updated uniforms revealed on Tuesday include numbers on the helmets and bigger lightning bolts. What was widely considered the best uniform in the NFL has been updated to include 60 years of Chargers history and mak...

Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Stravas fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds 545,468 for Britains NHS in their fight against the COVID-1...

Top fashion brands found making little progress in transparency index

Max Mara, Pepe Jeans, and Tom Ford are among the least transparent fashion brands when it comes to providing information about their supply chains, according to an index published on Tuesday that found little progress in the industry. The a...

Ireland sees economy shrinking at least 10% this year

The Irish economy will shrink by at least 10 this year and could shrink more than 15 if a second wave of coronavirus forces restrictions on movement to last six months longer than expected, the government said on Tuesday. But Finance Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020