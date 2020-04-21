Left Menu
Development News Edition

355 new COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, tally reaches 3,445

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:56 IST
355 new COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, tally reaches 3,445

As many as 355 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Tuesday while 12 patients died due to the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 3,445 while the death toll stood at 150, the civic body said.

A BMC release said that of the 355 new cases, 219 came to light during testing at various laboratories between April 14 to 18. The Dharavi slum reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death. The total number of the coronavirus-afflicted people in the congested locality, believed to be the Asia's largest slum with the highest population density in Mumbai, reached 180.

The financial capital of the country now has 2,887 active coronavirus cases, while 244 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, it added. Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons in the city to 408, the BMC added.

Of the 12 patients who died in Mumbai on Tuesday, eight had co-morbidities (existing health issues)and four had "age-related factors", the BMC said. 81,612 persons have been home quarantined while 16,043 persons have completed 14 days' home quarantine as of April 20, it said.

The number of patients who were discharged from civic-run Kasturba hospital reached 100 on Tuesday. Sixty of them were male and 40 female. The first coronavirus patient found in the city was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in the second week of March.

"Among the 100 patients, 24 are senior citizens over 60 years and seven are children below 10 years," the BMC said. The civic body on Tuesday also issued a circular directing ward officers to conduct a house-to-house survey in slums, foucssing on senior citizens and identify early those who are at the risk falling prey to the infection.

BMC teams will visit and enlist every senior citizen having health issues like diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory diseases, and "chronic kidney, liver and cancer diseases", it said. "During survey check the Oxygen saturation with Pulse Oximeter and if it is found less than 95 per cent, immediately refer them to nearby Non COVID Municipal Hospitals especially designated for, where oxygen therapy should be initiated immediately," read the BMC directive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...

Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately

Some OPEC ministers had a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the oil price rout and possible extra measures to support the market but it took place without the core Gulf nations, highlighting a growing split inside the organisation. With...

Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.The actress...

Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting

Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020