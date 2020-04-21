Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK minister denies taking political decision not to join EU procurement scheme

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST
UK minister denies taking political decision not to join EU procurement scheme

British health minister Matt Hancock denied on Tuesday that Britain made a political decision not to participate in an EU procurement scheme to provide items of personal protective equipment against the new coronavirus. Earlier Simon McDonald, head of the diplomatic service at the Foreign Office, told lawmakers: "It was a political decision."

But Hancock later told reporters: "As far as I am aware, there was no political decision not to participate in that scheme. We did receive an invitation ... and we joined." Hancock added that he understood the scheme had yet to deliver a single item of protective equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Maha minister in hospital for precautionary check-up

Maharashtra Housing MinisterJitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of hissecurity staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, onTuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouringThane cityThe NCP MLA from Mumbra Kal...

UK injects funds into coronavirus vaccine projects to accelerate human trials

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday...

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...

COVID-19: Major ports to defer lease fee; waive off rentals & penalty in view of EXIM cargo drop

Against the drop in export-import EXIM cargo due to supply chain disruptions on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 12 major ports of the country have been asked to defer the lease fee, waive rental and penalties, a Shipping Ministry offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020