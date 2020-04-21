Dutch extend ban on major public events until Sept. 1

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

At the same time, Rutte said an "encouraging" slowing of the spread of the coronavirus would enable elementary schools and daycare centres to reopen in May.

Rutte said the limited easing of restrictive measures was necessary to prevent a strong resurgence of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.