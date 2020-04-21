Left Menu
Dutch extend ban on major public events until Sept. 1

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:54 IST
The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

At the same time, Rutte said an "encouraging" slowing of the spread of the coronavirus would enable elementary schools and daycare centres to reopen in May.

Rutte said the limited easing of restrictive measures was necessary to prevent a strong resurgence of COVID-19.

