Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:34 IST
Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

At the same time, Rutte said an "encouraging" slowdown in the spread of the virus would enable elementary schools and daycare centres to partly reopen on May 11. Rutte said limitations on the easing of restrictive measures were necessary to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 cases. "It's better to be cautious now than to have regrets later," he told a televised press conference.

"I would love to say we could go a lot further. But that is very scary and dangerous. We see a little improvement in the data, but just imagine that we would relax some measures, causing the virus to peak again. That's something we all absolutely don't want." The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose in the past 24 hours by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths from the lung disease.

Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. Rutte said the government had decided to ease measures very slowly in the face of "one of the largest and most threatening periods any of us will ever go through."

Daycare centres and elementary schools will be allowed to reopen gradually at half occupancy and with social distancing measures in place, Rutte said. Restaurants and bars were ordered to remain closed for another three weeks until May 19. Shops have not been closed but must adhere to safety measures which mainly include allowing everybody to keep at least 1.5 meters' distance from each other.

Everybody except for workers in vital professions like doctors and nurses and also lorry drivers, supermarket personnel and cleaners are requested to work from home, if possible. Rutte appealed to the Dutch nation to "keep it up and stay at home as much as possible."

Countries around the world are considering or taking steps to ease lockdowns, though the World Health Organization is warning this should be done slowly and only when there is capacity to isolate cases and trace contacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices keep crumbling, stocks around the world tumble

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic turns markets upside down. The price of oil has plummeted because very few people are flying or drivin...

LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

Gen.G mid laner Gwak Bdd Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split. Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturdays final with a 14-4 record during rou...

Italy's Conte signals longer lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte prepared Italians for a longer lockdown Tuesday despite a second successive drop in the number of registered coronavirus cases. Italy is approaching a fateful decision on whether to lift stay-at-home orders and...

S.Africa's Ramaphosa pledges COVID rescue package worth 10% of GDP

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion rand 26.33 billion rescue package on Tuesday, equivalent to 10 of the GDP of Africas most industrialised nation, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020