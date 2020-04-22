Left Menu
LNJP patient case: Hospital fact-finding committee says allegations not true

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:21 IST
A fact-finding committee of a Delhi government hospital looking into the allegations levelled by family members of a male coronavirus patient that he was "not attended properly" at the facility, has rejected the claims

The daughter of the patient, in a video posted on Twitter, had alleged that her father was made to wait unduly long in the ambulance while being shifted from a private facility to the LNJP Hospital here, a dedicated COVID-19 facility. She also claimed that the man was not served any food after his admission on April 18 and was fed only the next morning. The LNJP Hospital had constituted a fact-finding panel, which looked into the matter and came to a conclusion that the "allegations are not ingrained in facts and stemming from the emotional distress" of discovering a family member to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

