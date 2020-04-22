Left Menu
U.S.' Pelosi, Schumer welcome deal with funds for small business, hospitals and testing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:35 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer welcomed a bipartisan deal reached on small business loan support, along with money for hospitals and testing, and said the U.S. Congress would aim to pass it this week.

In a statement, Pelosi and Schumer said they were disappointed the deal did not have funding for state and local governments, adding that they would aim to include that in the next bill on coronavirus relief.

