Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU doctor suspended for 'negligence' as COVID-19 patient dies

The Aligarh District Administration on Tuesday suspended a doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Medical College for alleged medical negligence, following the first death due to the novel coronavirus disease in the district.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 06:54 IST
AMU doctor suspended for 'negligence' as COVID-19 patient dies
Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan speaking to media on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Aligarh District Administration on Tuesday suspended a doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Medical College for alleged medical negligence, following the first death due to the novel coronavirus disease in the district. The deceased identified as Merajuddin was a 55-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening with breathing problems. First, he was shifted to the isolation ward on April 19 and then later placed on a ventilator. The medical college did not inform the district administration and Merajuddin was tested positive for the disease the next day.

Speaking about the case, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan said that the district health department alleged that the hospital authorities did not inform about the case in time, and the delay could lead to the exposure of several people. Moreover, two corona positive cases were also detected in the district on Tuesday.

"We summoned the doctor as he hid the patient's information from us. On the advice of a nursing home, Merajuddin even went to get an x-ray in another nursing home. Strict action is being taken against both nursing homes. Moreover, the AMU professor Dr Anjum Chugtai has been suspended for not adhering the COVID-19 protocol," he said. Meanwhile, Dr Arvind Kumar, Aligarh SSP crime, said that a case has also been filed against Merajuddin's family, under lockdown violation and Pandemic Act.

At present, all family members of Merajuddin has been kept under quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and their samples will be collected and sent for virus testing, Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...

NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday.Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020