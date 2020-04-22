Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche CEO calls some COVID-19 antibody tests a "disaster", questions makers' ethics

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:09 IST
Roche CEO calls some COVID-19 antibody tests a "disaster", questions makers' ethics

Some blood tests being marketed to tell people if they have ever had the new coronavirus are a "disaster", Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Wednesday, as he prepares to launch the Swiss drugmaker's own antibody test in May.

In developing its test, Schwan said, Roche scrutinised some existing products now on offer but rejected them as unreliable in determining if somebody has actually ever had the disease.

"It's a disaster. These tests are not worth anything, or have very little use," Schwan told reporters on a conference call on the Basel-based company's first-quarter results. "Some of these companies, I tell you, this is ethically very questionable to get out with this stuff."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 154 cr students hit by schools,colleges closure due to COVID-19; girls to be worst hit:UNSECO

Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench gende...

Lebanon to test for coronavirus at refugee camp after first case found

A team from Lebanons Rafik Hariri University Hospital will test for the new coronavirus at a refugee camp on Wednesday after a resident was found to be infected, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA said. A Palestinian refugee f...

Spain aims to phase out coronavirus lockdown in second half of May

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday his government plans to begin winding down the coronavirus lockdown measures in the second half of May.Restrictions will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a...

New biosensor may quickly detect novel coronavirus, say scientists

Swiss scientists have developed an optical biosensor that they say can quickly and reliably detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The sensor developed by researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, will not nec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020