Philippines records nine new coronavirus deaths, 111 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus deaths and 111 new confirmed infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 446 while infections have risen to 6,710. But 39 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 693.

