Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total at 21,717

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:49 IST
Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, roughly in line with the 2% increases reported in the past few days.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389, according to the ministry.

