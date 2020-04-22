Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba, JD offer bookings for COVID-19 tests

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:05 IST
Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba, JD offer bookings for COVID-19 tests

Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD have each launched booking services for COVID-19 tests, the companies announced. The services have been launched as China accelerates testing for the illness and the city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, opens up from lockdown.

Users searching for "Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Test" in Taobao or Tmall, Alibaba's two main e-commerce sites, are directed to a page offering appointments at nearby sites. Prices depend on the city, with tests in Shanghai costing 180 yuan ($25.42) and tests in Beijing costing 258 yuan. They are available in nine cities but Alibaba intends to extend this.

JD.com, one of Alibaba's main rivals in China, launched a similar booking platform last week for tests in Beijing. On Saturday, the Beijing authorities ordered individuals leaving Wuhan and returning to residences in Beijing to take a nucleic acid test before their quarantine ends.

Several cities and provinces have also announced that coronavirus testing would be available to citizens on a voluntary basis, instead of only those required to be tested by the government because of their travel history. Many other countries battling the coronavirus have faced a dire shortage of test kits in hospital facilities. Diagnostic companies inside and outside of China are attempting to ramp up research production of test products.

($1 = 7.0820 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-American quandary: how to secure weapons-grade minerals without China

The United States wants to curb its reliance on China for specialized minerals used to make weapons and high-tech equipment, but it faces a Catch-22.It only has one rare earths mine - and government scientists have been told not to work wit...

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total at 21,717

Spains death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, roughly in line with the 2 increases reported in the past few days.The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while ...

With tourists gone, birds stake out new territory at Paris landmarks

The two ducks resting on the plinth of a statue in front of Pariss Musee DOrsay had struck out boldly from their usual habitat to get there from the River Seine involves waddling across a four-lane highway.But these days, traffic on the roa...

FACTBOX-Rare earths projects under development in U.S.

The U.S. government is planning to fund domestic rare earths projects in an attempt to reduce its reliance on China, the global leader of the specialized sector. Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals used in a plethora of military equipmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020