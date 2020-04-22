Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss finance minister says interest rates "can only go down"

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:13 IST
Swiss finance minister says interest rates "can only go down"

Small Swiss businesses should not worry that the government might raise rates on around 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.52 billion) worth of 0% coronavirus emergency relief loans granted so far, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday. "If you look at the overall global economic situation and at capital markets, interest rates can only go down further, and not up," Maurer told a news conference. "It's not to be expected that we will raise the rates...I think everyone who has taken out a loan can assume it will stay at 0%."

The shutdown of public life triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to cost the Swiss economy 5 billion Swiss francs per week, he said. ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report. A team of doctors...

Tantrums over? Spain to let children out, aiming for lockdown ease

Relieved Spanish parents welcomed on Wednesday a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government contemplated a broader easing of one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns next...

Singapore reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 12th death

Singapores health ministry on Wednesday confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total infections in the Southeast Asian island nation to 10,141.It also reported its twelfth death, an 84-year-old female and a Singa...

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020