Swiss finance minister says interest rates "can only go down"

Small Swiss businesses should not worry that the government might raise rates on around 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.52 billion) worth of 0% coronavirus emergency relief loans granted so far, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday. "If you look at the overall global economic situation and at capital markets, interest rates can only go down further, and not up," Maurer told a news conference. "It's not to be expected that we will raise the rates...I think everyone who has taken out a loan can assume it will stay at 0%."

The shutdown of public life triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to cost the Swiss economy 5 billion Swiss francs per week, he said. ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs)

