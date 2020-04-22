Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I'll see you soon!" Video calls a lifeline for Spanish care homes

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:34 IST
"I'll see you soon!" Video calls a lifeline for Spanish care homes

Dining tables stand empty at the Oteruelo care home for the elderly north of Madrid, where the coronavirus pandemic has obliged residents to eat meals in their rooms and substitute family visits with video-link chats on donated tablet computers.

"Look after yourself, I'll see you soon!" a man's voice can be heard saying as resident Inmaculada Perez waves at the screen. One of the world's worst outbreaks of the virus has infected many of Spain's roughly 400,000 nursing home residents and cut others off from their families, who cannot visit for fear of bringing infection to the old and infirm.

At Oteruelo, employees in protective suits now bring plates of meatballs for residents to eat alone at lunchtime. "We used to come to the sitting room to eat. Now they bring us food in our rooms, breakfast, lunch and dinner," said resident Juana Llorente. "We are not in our house, but otherwise I am not complaining," she said.

CONNECTING GRANDPAS With the spread of the virus showing signs of peaking in Spain, staff said the situation had improved, but the strain on the hospital in the nearby town of Segovia meant they could not send all patients there for diagnosis.

Lacking resources like intravenous medicine or radiography facilities, "in many cases we have given palliative care and looked after people rather than curing them because we did not know clinically what they might have," said nurse Ana Garcia. The video calls were introduced by local businessmen headed by Raul Vidal, who donated 50 tablet computers to 25 nursing homes and gave them free access to a videoconferencing platform.

The "Conectayayos" initiative - a play on the Spanish term "yayo" meaning "grandpa" - is supported by the local town hall and two local companies including events organiser Trackter which now works disinfecting home like Oteruelo. Vidal says the platform, based on an interface tool freely distributed by Google, places no limits on the number of participants, unlike programmes like WhatsApp.

It requires no login details or telephone number, saving staff time in setting up accounts, he said, and is designed to resist hacking. After a traumatic time for care homes, therapist Teresa Gallego struck a note of cautious optimism.

"It's better now than what we have been through. Let's hope that when there is a resurgence of the virus we can keep it under control better, and that it is not so serious," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC

The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that only the Centre has the exclusive power to fix the minimum price of sugarcane and the state government can only fix the remunerative or advised price which has to be higher than the one fixed by the ...

Climate activists to emerge stronger from coronavirus crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds young climate activists will come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more motivated than before, their figurehead Greta Thunberg predicted on Wednesda...

Team WE win opening round of LPL playoffs

Team WE ousted eStar 3-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the spring playoffs of Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The eighth-seeded Team WE needed a victory in the final match of the spring season round robin on Monday to climb to 8...

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020