Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai up by 309 to 3754; death toll 160

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:47 IST
COVID-19 cases in Mumbai up by 309 to 3754; death toll 160

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 309 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the metropolis to 3754, the BMC said. Simultaneously, the number of the people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease rose to 160 with 10 more deaths being reported, including confirmation of the seven deaths that had occurred between April 14 and 18 by the state government, it said in a release.

While the number of the active coronavirus patients in Mumbai stood at 3169, a total of 425 people have been discharged so far after recovery, including 17 people in the last 24 hours, it said. "A total of 308 people were admitted at various hospitals for possible coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 17 patients discharged after recovery," it stated.

Of the total 10 deaths reported, six patients were suffering from underlying health conditions while four others had age-related issues, it said. Meanwhile, of the 309 new coronavirus positive cases, 127 patients were tested between April 17 and April 19, but their reports were received only on Wednesday.

"These patients are already admitted in isolation wards and are undergoing treatment," it stated. The civic body further said that it would develop Nair Hospital as a coronavirus speciality hospital due to rising number of patients in the city.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in densely-populated Dharavi slum rose to 189 with nine more COVID-19 cases detected, the BMC said. Twelve COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far, a BMC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Competent authority has power to pass an order of compulsory retirement: Allahabad HC

In a significant judgement passed on Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court ruled that a competent authority has the power to pass an order of compulsory retirement of an employee after recording satisfactory reason in the public interest. A t...

2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams preview

Los Angeles Rams capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSCenter Brian Allen and Austin Blythe did not adequately fill the void created by the departure of John Sullivan. Allen missed much of the season. Blythes more natural position is guard. Tyler Biadasz...

McConnell says he favors state bankruptcy over more federal aid

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday opened the door to allowing U.S. states to file for bankruptcy to deal with economic losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak that are punching big holes in their budgets.McConne...

Trump says states reopening safely, but New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus cases, cautioned that it was no time to act stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020