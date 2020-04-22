Saudi government considering more measures to cut spending amid coronavirus outbreak

Saudi government considering more measures to cut spending amid coronavirus outbreakReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:17 IST
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the government was looking at additional measures to reduce spending amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Cuts in expenses on items such as travel, events, tourism, entertainment, sports would lead to savings, Mohammed al-Jadaan said.
