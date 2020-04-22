Left Menu
COVID-19: Seven more patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:05 IST
Seven more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 18, a senior health official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said no fresh novel coronavirus case was reported in the state for the fifth straight day on Wednesday.

Of the 349 samples sent for testing on Wednesday, 198 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, he added. These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

So far 40 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. The number of active cases in the state is 16.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2..

