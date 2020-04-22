U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in the way it should be

The U.S. government will assess whether the World Health Organization is being run the way that it should be, after President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, the U.S. Agency for International Development's Acting Administrator John Barsa said on Wednesday. Washington will also use this pause to look for alternative partners outside the WHO to continue to carry out "important work" such as vaccines, to ensure it does not have a disruption in its aid efforts, said Barsa, who heads USAID, the key U.S. government agency that administers foreign aid.

"The review is going to be all encompassing, get into all manners of management operation questions," Barsa told a news conference at the State Department. "There's numerous questions in terms of the management of the WHO; how they have been operating holding member states accountable in their actions." "Is the management of the World Health Organization running it the way it should be run?," was the question at the heart of Washington's review, Barsa added.

Trump announced a halt to U.S. funding for the Geneva-based WHO last week while Washington reviews the organization's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has accused WHO of promoting Chinese "disinformation" about the virus, saying this had probably worsened the outbreak. WHO officials defended the agency's handling of the pandemic, saying the organization alerted member states of the outbreak earlier in the year.

Despite the review, U.S. assistance to countries was set to move forward, said Jim Richardson, director of foreign assistance at USAID, but with different organisations. "For every contract or every dollar flowing today, we're just taking WHO off the table and we are going to provide that assistance to these other organisations in order to get the job done."

Neither USAID official provided any specific names on the organisations that the United States could use to spend the aid dollars. But they said the U.S. would be looking at whether groups like local community-based entities and faith-based organizations, some of which Washington is already working with and some which are new, can take over as partners. The United States is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. Senior administration officials last week told Reuters that Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups.

The officials said the United States was not asking for a refund of money already disbursed under existing WHO contracts.

