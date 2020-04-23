Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stephen Hawking's family give his ventilator to UK hospital

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:08 IST
Stephen Hawking's family give his ventilator to UK hospital

The family of acclaimed physicist Stephen Hawking has donated his ventilator to a hospital that had treated him in Cambridge, the English university city where he lived and worked, to help care for COVID-19 patients. The scientist died in March 2018 at age 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe. He was diagnosed with a rare early-onset form of motor neurone disease at the age of 21.

"Professor Stephen Hawking's family has donated his ventilator to Royal Papworth Hospital as we care for increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients," the hospital said on Wednesday. His daughter Lucy Hawking described the care her father had received there as "brilliant, dedicated and compassionate", it said.

"We'd like to say a huge thank you to the Hawking family for supporting us at this challenging time," said the hospital, which is a world-leading centre for heart and lung transplants. The medical equipment was bought by Hawking himself, the BBC reported, and after checks had been added to the hospital's fleet.

Facing a potential shortage of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March called on industry to help produce thousands of the devices. The first of the new devices have been produced and numbers have also been boosted by imports, helping the state-run health service to treat all patients requiring ventilation during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...

Red Sox lose draft pick, staffer suspended for 2018 sign stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit this years second-round draft pick due to a pattern of sign-stealing during the 2018 season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. MLB also suspended replay operator J.T. Watkins for one year after deter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020