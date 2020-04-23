Harvard says won't accept funds from coronavirus relief law -statement

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:12 IST
Harvard University said on Wednesday it has decided not to seek the $8.6 million from the coronavirus stimulus law that it had qualified for, after an outcry over the wealthy school's earlier decision to accept the money. In a statement, the university said it would face significant financial challenges due to the pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

"We are also concerned, however, that the intense focus by politicians and others on Harvard in connection with this program may undermine participation in a relief effort that Congress created and the president signed into law for the purpose of helping students and institutions whose financial challenges in the coming months may be most severe," it said. "As a result of this, and the evolving guidance being issued around use of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute," the statement said.

