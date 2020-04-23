Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League matches could be on free to air TV

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 02:37 IST
Soccer-Premier League matches could be on free to air TV

England's Premier League could make games available on free-to-air broadcasting once the season resumes following the suspension due to the coronavirus, Britain's culture secretary said in quotes reported by the BBC on Wednesday. Oliver Dowden said he has had "productive talks" with British sports bodies on the resumption of competitions following the coronavirus shutdown.

He told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee that when the Premier League resumed with matches most likely behind closed doors to contain the spread of the virus, it was important for people to watch them somehow. The Premier League was suspended last month because of the pandemic and the government has asked the public to stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

Any league restart would see matches played in front of empty stands. "I have said to the Premier League it wouldn't send the best signal if they were one of the first major sports to resume behind closed doors and the public at large couldn't have access to it," Dowden said.

He said sports were "reliant on the revenue they derive" from broadcasting deals, adding sport could have "elements of protecting revenue from broadcasting but also looking at ways of increasing access". Dowden said the Premier League was considering it. Broadcasters Sky, BT and Amazon hold the rights for showing Premier League games live with only highlights available on the free-to-air BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'No time to act stupidly,' New York's Cuomo warns as Trump lauds state plans to reopen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, cautioned that it was no time to ac...

Health News Roundup: Roche CEO verdict some antibody tests, 'A disaster'; Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. A disaster Roche CEOs verdict on some COVID-19 antibody testsSome blood tests being marketed to tell people if they have had the new coronavirus are a disaster, Roche Chief Executive Sev...

People News Roundup: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Muted celebrations as Britains Queen Elizabeth turns 94Britains Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Eliz...

UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark second birthday

Britains Prince William and his wife Kate have released five new photographs of their younger son, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday.All were taken this month by Kate, Kensington Palace said.Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020