Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:43 IST
Tanzania's president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus
Image Credit: Twitter(@mlnangalama)

Tanzania's President John Magufuli called on international creditors on Wednesday to cancel debts owed by African nations to enable them to use the savings to battle the coronavirus.

Tanzania has so far reported 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Authorities have been urging people to observe personal hygiene to slow its spread, but Magufuli has so far rejected calls to lock down the main city, Dar es Salaam. "African countries' economic capacity is not the same as that of developed countries," Magufuli told a televised meeting of top security organs. He singled out the World Bank, which has been offering new lending to nations on the continent to help them tackle the health crisis.

"Instead of offering more loans to fight corona, they should forgive debts," the president said. Tanzania spends 700 billion shillings ($303.03 million) every month to service its debts, with close to 200 billion shillings going to the World Bank, Magufuli said.

Magufuli said locking down Dar es Salaam would cause too much damage to Tanzania's economy. "Dar es Salaam is a port city. Therefore, let us continue to take serious preventive measures and not lockdown," Magufuli said, citing the large portion of government revenue derived from the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports 171 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising ...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities.The cats, from separate areas o...

Supply chain shifts after U.S.-China tensions, pandemic offer chance for Colombia - ambassador

Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as U.S. companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said...

U.S. official says he was ousted for urging caution on Trump-touted coronavirus drug

The ousted director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic said on Wednesday he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump. Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020