China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlier

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlierReuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:23 IST
Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
The commission said six of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.
Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82,798. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4,632.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
