Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Major miners braced to weather coronavirus, but cash-poor minnows in peril

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 07:14 IST
ANALYSIS-Major miners braced to weather coronavirus, but cash-poor minnows in peril

Major miners are better positioned to weather the coronavirus disruption compared with previous downturns, having drastically reined in debt-fuelled buying and operating costs amid investor scrutiny and pressure.

But smaller players could find themselves adrift as capital dries up. The International Monetary Fund predicted the coronavirus pandemic could cause the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. An exception will be companies that have already secured tie-ups with majors on development projects, in arrangements that see investment step up if richer veins are found, according to interviews with a dozen industry executives, investors and analysts.

But that is just a tiny fraction of the junior market. "By and large, mining companies now are a lot more robust than they were. Massive amounts of debt have been retired, massive amounts of cash have been returned to shareholders," said Justin Mannolini, a partner at Gilbert and Tobin in Perth.

Majors have been repaying shareholders since last decade's disastrous the top-of-the-cycle buys, such as Rio Tinto's debt-fuelled $38 million purchase of Alcan in 2007, a quarter of which it wrote off five years later. Gold miners are well placed to weather the downturn, given the commodity's appeal as a safe haven.

But miners of energy and battery materials will struggle, and some base metals producers may find it increasingly hard to find financing, said James Eginton, senior investment analyst at Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund in Sydney. "You arguably will see the industry have to almost support exploration projects rather than equity investors, if the equity markets come under more pressure," he said.

This could come via equity stakes, such as those BHP and Newcrest have taken with Ecuador developer Solgold or in joint ventures around particular assets. "History shows that in times like these, having a strong partner on your register or at project level through a joint venture is key," Mannolini said.

"If you're on your own, you're in serious trouble because the market will be closed to most juniors for potentially a very long time," he added, estimating that could stretch until 2022. Relative to the 2008 downturn, Australian gold explorer Encounter Resources is in a much stronger position, with partners that can offer some income from equity injections, project generation fees and management fees, managing director Will Robinson told Reuters. Encounter has tie-ups with Newcrest and mid-tier nickel producer IGO. Robinson said the income helps with cost and reduces their cash burn "while minimising demand on calling on (shareholders) for money." Juniors with decent projects may find themselves in the spotlight for larger firms who see opportunities.

Africa-focused explorer IronRidge Resources, which is seeking investment from a gold company, has seen growing interest from bigger miners since the coronavirus shutdowns began, said managing director Vincent Mascolo. He declined to provide names because talks were confidential. The junior exploration firm has lithium, iron ore, bauxite and gold projects across Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Chad, Gabon and Australia. Ironridge plans to monetise, divest from, or convert to a joint venture its lithium project by the end of 2020.

"Anyone that tells you it's not a difficult time is lying," Mascolo told Reuters. "Everyone is budget conscious. ... We're not producing, we're still paying wages, we're not retrenching anyone through this challenging time." But as the majors' business-development teams and geologists have to work from home, they are focusing on finding new projects, he said

"What we're looking for now is new blood from a top co-investment," he said. "We would ideally be looking at a gold producer." For some, these tie-up opportunities may come at a cost. Nevada Copper Corp last December opened the first U.S. copper mine since the late 1970s, then mothballed it this month because of the coronavirus.

The company worked out a deal with Germany's KfW IPEX-Bank to delay about $12 million in debt payments. But even with that move, share price losses have triggered a debt-to-equity conversion from its largest shareholder, Pala Investments, which will give Pala a greater than 50 percent stake in the firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the mens ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the womens circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis ...

Bogota's supermarkets become safe spaces for women to report abuse

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Colombias capital city facing domestic abuse can seek help in hundreds of supermarkets and pharmacies as part of a new campaign launched on Wednesday to tackle the ...

COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF

Facebooks USD 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio in the midst of coronavirus pandemic is a reflection of the faith that foreign companies have in Indian economys potential and future growth, a top US-based India-centric business advocac...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities. The cats, from separate areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020