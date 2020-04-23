Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detroit automakers, UAW to continue talks over reopening U.S. plants

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 08:38 IST
Detroit automakers, UAW to continue talks over reopening U.S. plants

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said late Wednesday discussions are still underway with Detroit's Big Three automakers to safely restart U.S. production halted by the coronavirus pandemic. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV shut their plants last month as the virus rapidly spread through the United States, but aim to restart at least some U.S. assembly plants by early May.

"These talks are fluid and ongoing to ensure safe protocols are followed when the companies reopen," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. Detroit's automakers and the UAW have been engaged in talks since earlier this month, while local union leaders said on Monday that any worker who feels sick must be allowed to self-quarantine without losing pay.

A General Motors spokesman said on Wednesday that the company has developed "screening, cleaning and social strategies" for all facilities in line with input from the UAW and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The safety practices and sick-leave policies the automakers and the UAW agree to would offer a template for auto suppliers and potentially other manufacturing industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-For SoftBank's Son, coronavirus turns vision to illusion

SoftBank Group Corp founder Masayoshi Sons dream of a global tech empire is unravelling, with the coronavirus crisis compounding losses at his 100 billion Vision Fund and distress at his big bets portending more pain.More than half of the f...

Quincy Crew seal first place in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew rallied to beat CR4ZY 2-1 on Wednesday, completing a perfect run through group play in the BTS Pro Series Americas events. Quincy Crew 7-0 and CR4ZY 6-1 both were already assured of the top two spots in the upper bracket of the ...

Cricket-No decision on T20 World Cup before July - New Zealand chief

Any decision on whether the Twenty20 World Cup has to be rescheduled from its October start date due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be made until July, New Zealand Cricket NZC board chief David White said on Thursday. The International C...

Asian shares rise moderately as oil prices recover

Asian shares rose moderately on Thursday following a rally on Wall Street and even oil prices recovering from their recent plunge to zero. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.2 to 19,370.42 in morning trading, while South Koreas Kospi rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020