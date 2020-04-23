Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:22 IST
Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and one more death, a 78-year-old woman who had other health complications. Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases and five had no known links.

Three other new cases were reported from the southern island of Phuket where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because the infection rate there is severe, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,839 cases and 50 fatalities, while 2,430 patients have recovered and gone home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sports...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...

Telangana CM hopes COVID-19 cases may drop with effective lockdown implementation

With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state. The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Praga...

COVID-19: Sikkim not to host Mansarovar Yatra, border trade through Nathula Pass

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade between India and China through the Nathula pass will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth said. The border trade through Nathula Pass was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020