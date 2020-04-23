Left Menu
Finland PM to work from home as precaution against coronavirus

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST
Prime Minister Sanna Marin (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will work from home from Thursday as a precaution against possible exposure to the coronavirus, her office said. The decision was made after Marin was told a close contact of someone who had been working at her official residence last week had tested positive on Wednesday.

"The possibility of exposure is extremely low," the office wrote in a statement, adding Marin was symptomless and feeling well. The individual, who was also asymptomatic, did not meet the prime minister, her family members or her advisory staff when working at the residence, the office said.

