Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says accusations it hacked China for virus information 'baseless'

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:22 IST
Vietnam says accusations it hacked China for virus information 'baseless'
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

A report which said Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak is "baseless", Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday. On Wednesday, U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye said the hackers had tried to compromise the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the pandemic.

"The accusation is baseless," foreign ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang told a regular news conference. "Vietnam forbids all cyberattacks, which should be denounced and strictly dealt with by law". Vietnam is willing to cooperate with international partners to combat cyberattacks, Thang added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...

80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 893

80 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 893, informed state Health Department on Thursday.Out of the total COVID-19 cases i...

Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. I love rugby on every level and I will always love t...

Australia to pursue coronavirus investigation at World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next months annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization WHO, its prime minister said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020