Kuwait banking association head says 25% of bank branches will open on Sunday

Kuwait banking association head says 25% of bank branches will open on SundayReuters | Kuwait | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:34 IST
The head of the Kuwait Banking Association, Adel Al-Majed, said on Thursday that 25% of bank branches in Kuwait will open from Sunday.
He was speaking at an online news conference.
