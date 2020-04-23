Left Menu
Palestinian jailed in Gaza for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:47 IST
A Gaza court has sentenced a Palestinian man to six months in jail for escaping from a coronavirus quarantine facility on the Egyptian border, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday. The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday, a few hours after breaking out of the compound at Rafah, where people crossing from Egypt into Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza are confined for a mandatory 21-day period.

He had been in the facility for less than a week and tested negative for the novel coronavirus after being apprehended, the ministry said. In addition to the prison term handed down on Tuesday by a Hamas-run military court, the man was fined $700. It was the first time a jail term has been imposed in Gaza for violating restrictions aimed at stemming coronavirus infection.

The ministry gave no details on how the man escaped from the 500-room compound of single-storey concrete buildings surrounded by a wall and guarded by police. In its statement, the ministry said the man would also face drug-selling charges relating to membership in a narcotics gang.

Health officials said 17 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip. The densely populated enclave is home to two million people.

