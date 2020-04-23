Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Diamond League postpones June events due to COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:03 IST
Athletics-Diamond League postpones June events due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Diamond League events in Eugene and Paris have been postponed while the event in Oslo will be staged as an "alternative competition" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Thursday. The events in Eugene and Paris were due to take place on June 7 and June 13 respectively, while Oslo's meet is scheduled for June 11.

"Today, we are sad to announce the postponement of further meetings in Eugene and Paris," Diamond League said in a statement. "The Bislett Alliance today announced plans to host an alternative athletics competition under Norwegian coronavirus regulations on June 11, the original date of this year's Oslo Diamond League meeting."

The conventional competition format has been done away with for the Oslo event. Instead, athletes will take part in an hour-long event while observing Norway's coronavirus regulations and social distancing protocols. Officials said the full program is yet to be confirmed and subject to changes. "This is really positive news for athletes and fans and promises, even in this early stage, to be another great night of athletics from the Bislett Stadium," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

"Congratulations to the Oslo Bislett Games for dreaming this up and following it through, working within the pandemic guidelines set out in Norway." The next scheduled meet is to be held in London on July 4 followed by Monaco on July 10.

Diamond League events in Stockholm, Naples, and Rabat that were scheduled for late May were postponed last month, while meets scheduled for Doha and an unspecified host city in China were also moved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 23k under observation

Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total active cases in the state to 129 with 23,000 people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Four of the new cases were reported from the high ra...

Do not consider lockdown-related delays in payment as default: Sebi to MF valuation agencies

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday asked valuation agencies not to consider any lockdown-related delay in payment of interest or principal or extension of maturity of a security as default for the purpose of valuation of money market andecur...

Soccer-UEFA releases nearly 70 million euros in payments to clubs

UEFA has released nearly 70 million euros 75 million of compensation payments to clubs ahead of schedule to help deal with the impact of soccers COVID-19 related stoppage. European soccers governing body pays clubs who have contributed play...

Bankruptcy looms over U.S. energy industry, from oil fields to pipelines

U.S. shale producers, refiners, and pipeline companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring as they struggle under heavy debt loads and a dual supplydemand shock in the worst crisis the oil industry has faced. Fuel demand h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020